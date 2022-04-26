LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. 38,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

