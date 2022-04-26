LG Display (LPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect LG Display to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,762. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80. LG Display has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in LG Display by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

