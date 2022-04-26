LGI Homes (LGIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.55. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average of $129.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

