Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 3rd (NASDAQ:LIBYU)

Liberty Resources Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Liberty Resources Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,811,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,397,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,084,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,843,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,827,000.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.