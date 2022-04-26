LifeVantage (LFVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.19 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.35. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

