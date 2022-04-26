Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightning eMotors is a provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets. It designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors, formerly known as GigCapital3 Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE ZEV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,242. The company has a quick ratio of 12.82, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightning eMotors (ZEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.