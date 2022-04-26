Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lightning eMotors is a provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets. It designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors, formerly known as GigCapital3 Inc., is based in United States. “
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightning eMotors (ZEV)
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightning eMotors (ZEV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.