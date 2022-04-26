Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.01. Limoneira reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth $2,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Limoneira by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Limoneira by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,497. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $221.25 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

