Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $33,267.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,006,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,372,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $295,013.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,666. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $654,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

