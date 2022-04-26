Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lion Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LEV opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. Lion Electric has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEV shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

