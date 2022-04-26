Lionheart III Corp’s (NASDAQ:LIONU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 3rd

Lionheart III’s (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Lionheart III had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Lionheart III stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Lionheart III has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart III during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Lionheart III Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

