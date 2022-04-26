Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total transaction of C$419,961.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.

Shares of LAC traded down C$1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.58. The company had a trading volume of 599,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a quick ratio of 62.09 and a current ratio of 64.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.46. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$53.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.72.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

