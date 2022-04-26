Littelfuse (LFUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q1 guidance at $3.14-$3.30 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LFUS stock opened at $233.18 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $226.00 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.26 and a 200 day moving average of $278.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

