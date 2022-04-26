Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $233.18 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $226.00 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $4,032,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

