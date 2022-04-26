Livent (LTHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Livent has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LTHM opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,103.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Livent has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

