LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CAO Norman M. Osumi Sells 475 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $11,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,487.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $68.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.