Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 62 ($0.79) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.80) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 44 ($0.56) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 56.38 ($0.72).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 46.90 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.71).

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64), for a total value of £202,046 ($257,514.66). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($299,515.68).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

