Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.11 billion.

Shares of LMT opened at $442.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.00. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

