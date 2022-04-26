London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,192 ($104.41) on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,230 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,546 ($108.92). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,572.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,278.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock has a market cap of £45.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSEG. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($109.61) to GBX 9,300 ($118.53) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($121.08) to GBX 9,200 ($117.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($95.59) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($131.28) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,092.50 ($115.89).

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($100.24), for a total value of £1,854,488.35 ($2,363,609.93). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($88.35) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($19,437.17).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

