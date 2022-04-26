Lord Resources Limited (ASX:LRD) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

Lord Resources Limited (ASX:LRD – Get Rating) insider Paul Lloyd purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,388.49).

Lord Resources Company Profile

Lord Resources Limited focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects prospective in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. It intends to acquire a 100% interest in the Horse Rocks polymetallic project with an exploration license application covering an area of 23.8 square kilometers; the Cambridge project with two granted exploration licenses covering a total area of 12.1 square kilometers; the Jarama gold project with a single granted exploration license covering an area of 18 square kilometers; the Gabyon gold project with a single granted exploration license covering an area of 33.2 square kilometers; and the Viper polymetallic project with a single granted exploration license covering an area of 3.22 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

