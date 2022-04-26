L’Oréal (LRLCY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2022 – L’Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

4/22/2022 – L’Oréal had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €339.00 ($364.52) to €350.00 ($376.34).

4/21/2022 – L’Oréal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €260.00 ($279.57) to €282.00 ($303.23). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – L’Oréal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69).

4/1/2022 – L’Oréal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €395.00 ($424.73) to €385.00 ($413.98).

3/18/2022 – L’Oréal had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €450.00 ($483.87) to €420.00 ($451.61).

LRLCY opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. L’Oréal S.A. has a 52-week low of $71.04 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8681 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

