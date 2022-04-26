L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($279.57) to €282.00 ($303.23) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($467.74) to €450.00 ($483.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($483.87) to €420.00 ($451.61) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

LRLCY opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13.

L’Oréal Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

