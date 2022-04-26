Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of LPX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.40. 7,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,103. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after acquiring an additional 161,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $220,482,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $208,159,000 after buying an additional 238,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,618,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after buying an additional 35,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

