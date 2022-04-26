Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,618,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after buying an additional 35,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after buying an additional 233,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 63,210 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,394 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 43,151 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

