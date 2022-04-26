LSB Industries (LXU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect LSB Industries to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%. The business had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LXU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. 11,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LSB Industries by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 212,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LSB Industries by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 206,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 70,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 329.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LXU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

