LSB Industries (LXU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect LSB Industries to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%. The business had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LXU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. 11,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Several research firms have commented on LXU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
