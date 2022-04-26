LSL Property Services plc (LSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.40 on June 6th

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LSL stock opened at GBX 393.50 ($5.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. LSL Property Services has a twelve month low of GBX 335 ($4.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 512 ($6.53). The company has a market cap of £413.80 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 375.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 400.99.
LSL Property Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
