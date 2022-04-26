LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,429,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 124,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 784.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,647 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

