Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LUCD. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

