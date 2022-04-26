Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.28.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $368.09 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

