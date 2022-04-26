Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.28.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $368.09 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.25.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.