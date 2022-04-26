Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

