Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.33. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,750 and have sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,183,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

