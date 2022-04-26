Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.