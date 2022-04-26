Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.58. 999,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,706. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$15.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.22.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.