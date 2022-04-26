Lundin Mining (LUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter.
Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.53. 541,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.22. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$15.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69.
In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.
Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
