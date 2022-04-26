Lundin Mining (LUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.53. 541,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.22. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$15.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.