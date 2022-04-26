Lundin Mining (LUN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Lundin Mining to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.53. The company had a trading volume of 541,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$15.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUN. Eight Capital increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.32.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

