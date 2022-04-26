Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.08. 72,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,568. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Luxfer by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Luxfer by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

