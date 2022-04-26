Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXFR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.08. 72,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $470.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

