Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $470.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at $739,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at $648,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

