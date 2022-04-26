LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMUY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS: LVMUY):

4/14/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €807.00 ($867.74) to €826.00 ($888.17).

4/14/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €680.00 ($731.18) to €700.00 ($752.69).

4/14/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €780.00 ($838.71) to €790.00 ($849.46).

4/5/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €787.00 ($846.24) to €807.00 ($867.74).

3/25/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

3/4/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is now covered by analysts at Grupo Santander. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $119.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.66.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.