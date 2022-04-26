Lyft (LYFT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lyft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 483,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,966 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,525 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LYFT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

