M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MPE stock opened at GBX 991.88 ($12.64) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 955.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 877.30. M.P. Evans Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,090 ($13.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £540.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other M.P. Evans Group news, insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,061 ($13.52), for a total value of £148,540 ($189,319.40).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.53) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

