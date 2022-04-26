MacroGenics (MGNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. The business had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. MacroGenics has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $494.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.14.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.
MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
