MacroGenics (MGNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. The business had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. MacroGenics has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $494.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 517,487 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

