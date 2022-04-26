MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$450,022.50. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395 in the last three months.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.87. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$16.74 and a 12 month high of C$29.28.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.12. Analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

