Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $54.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of MMP opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

