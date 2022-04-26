Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MX stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $674.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,591,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

