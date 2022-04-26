Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Makita stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Makita has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $65.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Makita will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

