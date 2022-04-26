Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Head-To-Head Analysis

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) and Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Man Wah has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.9% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of CPI Card Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and Man Wah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group 4.25% -12.54% 6.28% Man Wah N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CPI Card Group and Man Wah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Man Wah 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CPI Card Group and Man Wah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $375.12 million 0.36 $15.94 million $1.36 8.86 Man Wah $2.12 billion 1.80 $248.26 million N/A N/A

Man Wah has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Card Group.

Summary

Man Wah beats CPI Card Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Card Group (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, And Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, group service providers, and card transaction processors in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Man Wah (Get Rating)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc. The company is also involved in the production and sale of chairs and other products to high-speed railways, cinema chains, and other business customers, as well as metal mechanisms for recliners; advertising and marketing of home furnishing products; property investment business; operation, leasing, and management of furniture malls; manufacturing and trading of sofas, bedding products, other furniture, and furniture components, as well as foam products; and research and production of smart drive machines and electric regulators. In addition, it offers property management and development services; offshore sales, business consultancy, and back office support services; business management and design services; warehouse services; brand management; import and export services; operates hotel; and sells residential properties. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a total of 4,122 brand stores in China. It has operations in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and Indonesia. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fo Tan, Hong Kong.

