Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.140-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.30 million.
Manhattan Associates stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.65. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $122.43 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 1.98.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.