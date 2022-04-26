Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.140-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.30 million.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.65. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $122.43 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

