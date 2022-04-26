Manitowoc (MTW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Manitowoc has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.650-$1.350 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Manitowoc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTW opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several research firms have commented on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 113.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 93,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Manitowoc by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

