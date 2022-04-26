Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Manitowoc has been witnessing high demand for its products. Backed by this, the company witnessed strong order rates and the highest backlog levels in more than 10 years in the fourth quarter of 2021. Backlog at the end of 2021 was the highest seen in a decade. The company's earnings estimates for the current year have thus undergone negative revisions lately due to these headwinds. Manitowoc expects adjusted earnings per share between 65 cents and $1.35 in 2022. The guidance suggests 16% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. The company will also benefit from the efforts to control costs that will help negate the impact of high input costs and supply-chain issues. Manitowoc's market-leading products and innovation pipeline provide it with a competitive edge. Investment in growth projects and acquisitions will also aid growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

MTW traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.65 million, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after buying an additional 583,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 458,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after buying an additional 249,102 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 156,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after buying an additional 117,184 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

